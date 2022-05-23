



INDIANAPOLIS — American Lives Theater is debuting a new musical this Friday called “Oak Island” that was created by Indy natives.

Five performances are scheduled over the next two weekends at the IndyFringe Basile Theatre, located downtown at 719 E. Sinclair St. Tickets are $25 or less.

The original musical is based on a book by Brandi Underwood with music and lyrics by composer Joe Barsanti. Both are Indianapolis natives.

The story is about a 200-year-old search for treasure and how is family is divided by a father’s obsession with that search.

