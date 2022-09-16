





INDIANAPOLIS — Just in time for spooky season, “Sweeney Todd” by Footlite Musicals opens in Indy tonight. There are 11 shows through Oct. 2 at the Hedback Theater on North Alabama Street.

Three of the characters joined us Friday for little preview of the performance, including Toby, Mrs. Lovett and the creepy barber Sweeney Todd himself.

“Sweeney Todd” is a scary story turned into a musical that’s perfect for Halloween season. Todd is a barber who takes his revenge with his shaving razor. Mrs. Lovett is his partner who turns the victims into meat pies. The musical is set in Victorian England in the 1800s, so you get fun British accents as well.







Indy Now Co-host Ryan Ahlwardt was brave enough to let Mr. Todd give him a shave, but he was feeling just a little uncomfortable not knowing what the guys was going to do next.

Performances are Sept. 16-18, 22-25, 29-30 and Oct. 1-2. Tickets are available at https://footlite.org/ or by calling the box office 317-926-6630.

