INDIANAPOLIS — From quirky to inspirational, there are brand-new places to eat and drink around Indy, including three in the downtown area.

Pick up ice cream from a shop that provides meaningful employment to people with developmental disabilities or tell your friends you’re headed “Nowhere Special” for a cocktail.

Our resident foodie expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, gave us the low-down on spots to check out if you’re interested in trying something new:





Howdy Homemade Ice Cream has opened at 370 N. New Jersey St. near Needler’s Fresh Market downtown. The mission-driven ice cream chain provides employment opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Black Vegan Café has opened at 335 W. Ninth St. in downtown Indy in the former Quills coffee shop location.





Helm Coffee Roaster, an LGBQ+ woman-owned roastery, has opened in the Garfield Park area at 2324 Shelby St.

A new cocktail bar to be called Nowhere Special from the owners of Bocca, Ambrosia and the Commodore will be going in at the former Libertine location on Mass Ave.

The Illinois-based fast-casual chain Beef-a-Roo has announced it will be opening a location in Lebanon.









Finally, it’s worth a mention that Gordon Ramsay will be opening a location of his Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurant in Elizabeth, Indiana, near Louisville, at the Caesars Southern Indiana Casino. We’ll be able to try those famous beef Wellingtons, scallops and risottos we see on his TV shows.

To keep up on the latest Central Indiana food news, follow Ketzenberger on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Connect with Culinary Crossroads, an organization created to bring awareness to Indiana’s emerging food scene, here.