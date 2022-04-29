Local film connoisseur Christopher Lloyd joined Indy Now Friday morning to discuss this summer’s upcoming blockbusters.

Lloyd, who runs the film talk website Film Yap, highlighted the movies he is anticipating most this summer, including a new venture into the Toy Story franchise, a return to a Tom Cruise classic action movie and a new Elvis music biopic from an acclaimed Australian director.

For more info on these blockbusters, watch the video above. To read Lloyd’s work and contact him to talk film, visit his website here.