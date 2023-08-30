Posted: Aug 30, 2023 / 01:00 PM EDT Updated: Aug 30, 2023 / 01:00 PM EDT SHARE INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, August 30th Dolce Vita Twisters Soda Bar BUTTER Fine Art Fair with Mr. Wright Photography & Mixology Indy Now Book Club with the Indianapolis Public Library Noblesville Main Street Devour Indy Summerfest with Ruth’s Chris Steak House Garage Force of Indianapolis Marian University Preparatory School of Indiana Lyrical Lightning! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction