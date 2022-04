On this week’s Indy Now Mixtape segment, our hosts are joined by five young musicians studying at Bach to Rock in Zionsville, Indiana.

The five kids formed the Unplanned Bland Band and gave a performance of two songs on Indy Now. Click the video above to see the performance.

For more information on Bach to Rock, visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @B2RZionsvilleIN. You can also call 317-660-5285.