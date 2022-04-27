The Indy Now Book Club is in session!

Chris Hogsett with the Indianapolis Public Library discusses graphic novels for kids.

Recommendations include:

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra by Kieron Gillen

Jukebox by Nidhi Chanani

Allergic by Megan Wagner Lloyd

Ms. Marvel: Stretched Thin by Nadia Shammas

Last Kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk’s Hero Quest by Max Brallier

Max Brallier, whose Last Kids on Earth was a recommendation, will visit the Central Library on Tuesday, May 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more here.