The Indy Now Book Club is in session!
Chris Hogsett with the Indianapolis Public Library discusses graphic novels for kids.
Recommendations include:
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra by Kieron Gillen
- Jukebox by Nidhi Chanani
- Allergic by Megan Wagner Lloyd
- Ms. Marvel: Stretched Thin by Nadia Shammas
- Last Kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk’s Hero Quest by Max Brallier
Max Brallier, whose Last Kids on Earth was a recommendation, will visit the Central Library on Tuesday, May 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more here.