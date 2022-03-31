Keshia McEntire with the Indianapolis Public Library stopped by Indy Now to highlight local Black authors.
Featured books include:
- Dear Black Girl: Letters from Your Sisters by Tamara Winfrey Harris
- You Should See Me in a Crown by Lean Johnson
- That Is My Dream!: A picture book of Langston Hughes’s “Dream Variation“
- Black in Indiana by Eunice Brewer-Trotter
- Girls of Might and Magic by K.R.S. McEntire
Some of the authors will be involved in the 2022 Meet the Artists XXXIV Exhibit & Gala Reception.