Keshia McEntire with the Indianapolis Public Library stopped by Indy Now to highlight local Black authors.

Featured books include:

Dear Black Girl: Letters from Your Sisters by Tamara Winfrey Harris

You Should See Me in a Crown by Lean Johnson

That Is My Dream!: A picture book of Langston Hughes’s “Dream Variation“

Black in Indiana by Eunice Brewer-Trotter

Girls of Might and Magic by K.R.S. McEntire

Some of the authors will be involved in the 2022 Meet the Artists XXXIV Exhibit & Gala Reception.