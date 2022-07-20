Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
76°
Indianapolis
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Greenwood Park Mall shooting
FOX59 Investigates
Crimetracker
Crime Mapping
Video
Destination Indiana
FOX59 Digital Exclusives
Living Healthy
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Coronavirus
Health
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
FOX59 Links
Your Local Election Headquarters
Hoosier Lottery
Full Steam Ahead
Press Releases
Automotive News
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Indy’s Best
Wish Someone a Happy Birthday
Pack the Pantries
Where Is Sherman?
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Home Zone
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Inspired Living
Sports
NCAA Tournament Basketball
Indiana Pacers
Indianapolis Indians home schedule
Indiana High School Basketball
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indy 500
Indy Now
Be Our Guest
Indy Now Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
FOX59 Newsletter
Send a News Tip
Closed Captioning
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Regional News Partners
Contests
Contest Rules
Search
Please enter a search term.
Indy Now contests
Enter to win OneRepublic tickets
Top Indy Now contests Headlines
Enter to win Big Time Rush tickets
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Popular
Ind. woman falls victim to TikTok “Kia challenge”
Strong storms this evening, a break in active weather …
Cop busted for OWI 1 month after he’s sworn in
At least 6 injured in overnight shootings
PHOTOS: Storms roll through Indiana Saturday
Person critically injured in east side hit and run
Jim Irsay adds Ali’s ‘Rumble’ title belt at $6 million
Victims of Greenwood Park Mall shooting remembered
Feds: 21 indicted in Indy-based meth & fentanyl ring
6 hurt in motorcycle crash during organized ride