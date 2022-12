INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, December 14th

On a Good Note: 1:40

Ventriloquist Jack Williams: 2:50

Needler’s Fresh Market #1: 10:25

Be Our Guest, Osteria: 18:50

Indy with Kids: 26:05

Needler’s Fresh Market #2: 33:55

ICAN Festive Mocktails: 37:50

Steve Greenberg Gadgets: 45:29

Jack’s Donuts: 15:24

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction