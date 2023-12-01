INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, December 1st
- On A Good Note!
- Kylee’s Kitchen — Eggnog Snickerdoodles
- Ingredients
- For the cookies
- 1 cup (2 sticks) Challenge unsalted butter
- 450 grams (3 3/4 cups) all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons nutmeg, freshly grated
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 350 grams (1 3/4 cup) granulated sugar
- 1 large egg and 2 egg yolks, room temperature
- 5 Tablespoons bourbon or rum
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- For the coating
- 50 grams (1/4 cup) granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons nutmeg, freshly grated
- For the cookies
- Directions
- Heat butter in stainless steel pot with high sides over medium-high heat. Stir frequently. Butter will sizzle and foam. Once milk solids look golden brown, remove pot from heat and pour butter into mixing bowl. Place in refrigerator. Allow to cool and solidify.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare two baking sheets with nonstick spray, silicone mats or parchment paper.
- In medium bowl, whisk together flour, cream of tartar, nutmeg, ground cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- Remove mixing bowl with butter from refrigerator. Add sugar and beat on high until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl.
- Add egg and egg yolks one at a time with mixer on low speed. Add bourbon and vanilla bean paste and beat for another minute. Scrape down sides of bowl.
- Add flour mixture to bowl. Mix on low speed until flour is just combined. Set dough aside.
- Make coating by combining sugar with nutmeg in small bowl.
- Measure out 35 grams of dough, about size of golf ball, and roll into ball. Roll dough ball in coating and place on baking sheet.
- Bake cookies for about 12-14 minutes or until cookies are just set. Rotate pans halfway through bake time.
- Remove baking sheets from oven and cool for several minutes before moving to wire rack to cool completely.
- Store cookies in airtight container for up to 5 days.
