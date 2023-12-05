INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, December 5th
- On A Good Note!
- Taste Test Tuesday with Indy Monthly!
- Comfort Food with Chef Tanorria Askew
- Ryan and Jillian chat with April Wood, Partner of Bodegas Iturria Winery about upcoming wine tasting happening this weekend in Fishers (10430 Olio Rd.) which will be hosted by Tasteful Times!
- Sponsored Content by Bodegas Iturria Winery
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Sponsored Content by BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Jingle Bell Run with the Arthritis Foundation
- Lyrical Lightning!