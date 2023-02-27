INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, February 27th

  • We’re ‘Escaping Oblivion’ with local artist, Tilly Marie
  • Quality Ingredients Cooking understood the assignment (like always)
  • Learn what Knife + Board is bringing to the food scene in downtown Indy
  • Around the Table with Jolene
  • You haven’t lived until you’ve tried these sauces from Guys Cooking Creation
  • Celebrate World Pokémon Day with Moonshot Games
  • Checking back in with Tilly Marie of ‘Escaping Oblivion’
  • Fountain Square Creative Arts Festival creator stops by
  • Not Just A Picky Eater: a documentary about ARFID
  • Final check-in with local artist, Tilly Marie
  • Indy Now Pop Quiz