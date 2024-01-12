INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, January 12th
- White stock
- Yield: 1 gallon
- Time: About 4 – 6 hours
- Ingredients
- 1 pound mirepoix, small dice (8 ounces onion, 4 ounces carrot, 4 ounces celery)
- 7.5 pounds chicken bones, rinsed and cut into 3 to 4-inch pieces
- 1.5 gallons cold water
- 1 sachet d’epices (1 bay leaf, 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, 1/4 teaspoon crushed peppercorns, 4 parsley stems)
- Equipment needed:
- Large stockpot
- Ladle
- Strainer
- Cheesecloth
- Directions
- Place the mirepoix in a stockpot and sweat until onion is soft and translucent.
- Add bones to stockpot and cover them with cold water. No bones should be above the surface of the water.
- Bring the water to a boil, skimming off the scum that rises to the surface.
- Reduce to a simmer and add sachet to simmering stock.
- Continue simmering stock and skimming scum for 4 to 6 hours.
- Strain stock with strainer lined with cheesecloth. Cool stock and refrigerate or freeze it.
- Parmesan garlic stock
- Yield: 1 gallon
- Time: About 4 – 6 hours
- Ingredients
- 8 ounces yellow onion, small dice
- 12 large garlic cloves, smashed
- 1 pound parmesan rinds
- 1.5 gallons cold water
- 1 sachet d’epices (1 bay leaf, 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme, 1/4 teaspoon crushed peppercorns, 4 parsley stems)
- Equipment needed:
- Large stockpot
- Ladle
- Fine-mesh sieve
- Cheesecloth
- Directions
- Place the onion and garlic in a stockpot and sweat until onion is soft and translucent.
- Add parmesan rinds to stockpot and cover with cold water.
- Bring the water to a boil, reduce to a simmer and add sachet to simmering stock.
- Continue simmering stock for 4 to 6 hours.
- Strain stock through fine-mesh sieve into large bowl. Cool stock and refrigerate or freeze it.
- Parmesan Garlic French Onion Soup
- Yield: 6 cups soup
- Time: About 2 1/2 hours
- Ingredients
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted Challenge butter
- 3 pounds yellow onions, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 quarts parmesan garlic stock
- 8 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- Additional salt, ground black pepper to taste
- 12 (1/2-inch) slices baguette (from about half a standard-sized baguette)
- 6 ounces Gruyère cheese, grated
- Directions
- Melt butter in Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onions and salt, stir and caramelize onions until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Turn down heat if onions brown too quickly. Expect caramelization process to take around 1 hour.
- Add balsamic vinegar to Dutch oven and deglaze pan.
- Pour in parmesan garlic stock. Bring to boil, reduce to simmer. Add thyme and bay leaves to simmering soup.
- Let soup simmer for 30-60 minutes to allow flavors to meld together. Remove bay leaf and thyme sprigs from soup. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- In last 10 minutes of cooking soup, preheat oven to broil. Place baguette slices on baking sheet and toast until crispy, about 2 minutes on each side.
- Divide soup into ramekins or oven-proof bowls. Top soup with toasted baguette slices and cover surface with Gruyère.
- Place onto baking sheet and slide into oven. Broil about 2 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden. Serve immediately.
