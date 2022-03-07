INDIANAPOLIS — Singer, songwriter and North Vernon, Indiana native Eric Pedigo stopped by Indy Now to perform and talk about the inspirations behind his music.
He’ll be performing later this month at Books & Brews on the south side March 25.
