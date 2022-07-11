INDIANAPOLIS — Jesse Jones is a self-taught musician who now performs with multiple instruments.

The singer-songwriter was on vocals, guitar and the harmonica for his live performance on Indy Now. He played the original song “Celina” from his 2019 album.

Jones sat down with Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to talk about his music and his background. He started writing songs in high school and learned to play the guitar in his 20s. His musical inspirations include Neil Young and Bob Dylan.





He played the open mic circuit around Indianapolis to build an audience and meet people in local music before playing professionally, he said.

Check out his Jones’ Bandcamp page to hear more original music. You can also keep up with Jones on Facebook or Instagram