Local musician Tay Bronson stopped by the Indy Now studio Friday to perform on the show’s mixtape segment and promote his upcoming album.

Tay Bronson started off the show with an acoustic guitar and singing performance of the song “Trips Around the Sun.” He then spoke with our hosts on his upcoming album release “Bad Apple.”

For more information, visit TayBronson.com. You can also go to the page Tay Bronson Music on Facebook.