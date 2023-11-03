INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, November 3rd

Thanksgiving prep with Kylee’s Kitchen!

Directions

Melt butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Add shallot and jalapeños and cook until they soften, about 5 minutes. Add cranberries, maple syrup, water and salt to saucepan and increase heat to medium-high. Stir often and bring to boil. Reduce heat to low and cook until cranberries burst and juices thicken, about 10 minutes Remove from heat. Stir in lime juice and lime zest. Let cool. Before serving, taste and add more lime juice or zest if necessary.

To freeze: Cool sauce completely, pour into freezer-friendly zip-top bag, remove as much air as possible, and lay flat. Freeze up to 3 months. Thaw for 24 hours in refrigerator before heating on stovetop to desired temperature.

Directions

Place dates in bowl. Cover with hot water and set aside. Toast cumin seeds on medium heat until they become aromatic, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Grind with mortar and pestle. Remove dates from water (keep water) and place in food processor with cumin, lime juice, jalapeno, ginger, garlic, and salt. Run food processor until it’s mostly smooth. Add herbs to food processor and pulse until mostly smooth, scraping sides periodically. Add reserved water from dates 1 tablespoon at a time if necessary to get blades moving. Taste and adjust lime juice and salt if necessary.

To freeze: Pour into freezer-friendly zip-top bag, remove as much air as possible, and lay flat. Freeze up to 3 months. Thaw for 24 hours in refrigerator.

Directions

Heat Instant Pot on sauté setting. Add olive oil. Once hot, cook leeks and garlic until transluscent, about 5 minutes. Deglaze pot with wine. Bring to simmer. Add potatoes and stock, cover pot, and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes. Once cooking is complete, release pressure. Add remaining 2 Tablespoons butter and mash potatoes. to desired smoothness. Stir in buttermilk, cream, salt and pepper. Adjust seasoning to taste.

Recipe adapted from Food52

To freeze: Cool mashed potatoes completely. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Portion mashed potatoes into balls using an ice scream scoop. Set mashed potato balls on parchment paper. Place in freezer. Once balls are frozen, place in freezer-safe zip-top bag and remove as much air as possible. Store up to 3 months. Mashed potatoes can be placed in an oven-safe dish, covered, and heated at 350 degrees for about 20 – 30 minutes.

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread bread cubes on large sheet pan and bake until dry, about 20 minutes. Set aside. Meanwhile, heat oil and butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add pancetta and cook, until it starts to brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in leeks and cook until leeks are transluscent, about 5 minutes. Stir in mushrooms, wine, tarragon, salt, and black pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until mushrooms have released their liquid and most of it has evaporated. Remove from heat and stir in parsley. In large bowl, mix eggs, cream, stock, and 1 cup of Gruyère. Add bread cubes and mushroom mixture, and stir well to combine. Set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes to allow bread to absorb liquid. Heat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and pour dressing into 13 x 9-inch dish. Sprinkle with remaining Gruyère and bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until top is browned.

Recipe adapted from The Barefoot Contessa

To freeze: Before baking, transfer dressing to freezer-safe zip-top bag and lay flat. Or before baking, transfer dressing to 9×13-inch aluminum pan, cover surface with plastic wrap, wrap twice more in plastic wrap and once in aluminum foil. Freeze up to 3 months. Thaw for 24 hours in the refrigerator and bake as directed.

Directions

Combine 4 cups flour, sugar, yeast, and salt in bowl of stand mixer. Add milk, 5 Tablespoons softened butter, and egg. Mix on low speed until everything is incorporated. Attach dough hook to mixer. Mix on low speed for 3 minutes, then increase speed to medium, and mix until the dough is smooth, pulling away from sides, and slightly sticky, about 3 minutes. Add up to 1 additional cup flour if necessary, Transfer dough to lightly greased bowl and cover with towel or plastic wrap. Let rise for 30 minutes at room temperature. Remove covering and deflate dough by lightly pressing down with fingers. Divide dough into 20 equal pieces about 2 ounces each. Form dough into balls by cupping. fingers around dough and rolling it on work surface. Lightly grease 9×13-inch pan and arrange dough into 5 rows of 4. Cover rolls with towel or plastic wrap. Let rise for 30 minutes at room temperature. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake rolls for about 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Internal temperature should register around 190 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove rolls and brush with melted butter.

Recipe adapted from Mom on Timeout

To freeze: Let rolls cool completely. Place in freezer-safe zip-top bag. Remove as much air as possible. Freeze up to 1 month. Frozen rolls can be thawed on the kitchen counter, wrapped in foil, and heated in a 300-degree (or lower) oven until warm.

Directions

Preheat oven to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. Line springform pan with parchment paper and lightly grease. Beat cream cheese, goat cheese, and sugar on high speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. On medium speed, mix in eggs 1 at a time. Add pumpkin puree and heavy cream and mix until smooth. In small bowl, mix flour, pumpkin pie spice, salt, and cardamom. Sift dry ingredients into batter and mix on low just until combined. Place prepared pan on baking sheet and pour batter into pan. Transfer to oven and bake until lightly browned but still jiggly, about 65 to 70 minutes. Remove cheescake from oven and cool completely. It’s okay if it cracks and sinks in center. Before serving, remove cheesecake from pan and pull away parchment paper. Serve at room temperature.

To freeze: Wrap cheesecake in plastic wrap several times, making sure plastic wrap touches all surfaces of cheesecake to prevent freezer burn. Place cheesecake in freezer-safe zip-top bag. Store up to 3 months. Place cheesecake in refrigerator 24 hours before serving in order to thaw.

