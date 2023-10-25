INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, October 25th
- Best Toys with Indy with Kids
- Indiana Pork with Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Kim Galeaz
- Million Dollar Baked Spaghetti
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1 package (16 oz.) 100% whole grain spaghetti noodles
- 2 jars (24 oz. each) favorite Marinara Sauce
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 heaping cups chopped onion
- 6 large garlic cloves, finely minced
- 1 pound ground sweet Italian sausage
- 1 pound 90% lean ground pork
- 1 ¼ teaspoons dried basil
- 2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning, divided
- 1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
- 1 ¼ cups 4% small curd cottage cheese
- 4 cups (2 – 8oz. bags) shredded part skim mozzarella cheese, divided
- ¼ cup finely chopped Italian parsley
- 1 large egg, beaten
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Heat oven to 350⁰F. Grease very large lasagna casserole dish (9×13-inch) with the softened butter on sides and bottom (use ALL the butter!) In a large Dutch oven (at least 5 qt.) cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, then add pasta back to pan and stir in ONE entire jar of marinara sauce. Cover and set aside.
- In a very large (at least 12-inch) skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook about 3 to 5 minutes, then add garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion softens, about 4 to 5 more minutes. Add ground pork, Italian sausage, dried basil and 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning. Cook and stir frequently, breaking up pork and sausage into crumbles, under no pink remains (160⁰F.) Stir in SECOND jar of marinara sauce. Set aside.
- In a large bowl with a fork, mix cream cheese and cottage cheese together until fairly blended. Stir in 2 cups (8 oz.) shredded mozzarella along with chopped fresh parsley, beaten egg and remaining 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning.
- Place HALF the spaghetti in the casserole dish, then spread cheese mixture evenly over spaghetti. Spread remaining spaghetti mixture over cheese, then top with meat mixture.
- Bake 40 minutes, then top with remaining 2 cups (8 oz.) shredded mozzarella cheese and the ½ cup grated parmesan cheese. Return to oven and cook until casserole is thoroughly heated and cheese is lightly browned (another 15 to 20 minutes possibly.) Enjoy! Refrigerate leftovers tightly covered and enjoy within 4 – 5 days. Freezes well. Makes 12 to 16 servings. Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN LD
- Million Dollar Pork Chops
- Million Dollar Topping
- 1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons lower fat light mayonnaise
- ¾ cup finely chopped green onions
- 2/3 cup finely chopped toasted pecans
- ¾ cup cooked, crumbled bacon
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
- Pork chop rub
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil (for searing in skillet)
- 6 boneless thick-cut pork loin or center cut chops (each pork chop about 8 oz.)
- Garnish: More toasted pecans, cooked bacon crumbles and chopped green onions
- Heat oven to 425⁰F. In a large bowl, mix cream cheese and mayonnaise until fairly well blended. Add onions, pecans, bacon and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Stir well and set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together all pork rub ingredients. In a large (at least 12-inch) cast iron or oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat, cook oil until hot.* Season both sides of pork chops with spice mixture. Add seasoned pork chops to hot oil, sear 1 minute then flip and sear other side another minute. Remove skillet from heat and spread rich topping over each pork chop, pressing in lightly in a mound to edges of chop. Sprinkle remaining 1 cup shredded cheese over all chops. Transfer skillet to oven. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until pork chops are 145⁰F with instant read thermometer. Remove from oven, let rest about 3 minutes before slicing. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and enjoy with 3 to 4 days. Makes 6 -8 servings.
- *Use two 10-inch skillets if necessary. You do want the chops crowded when you sear. Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD
- Million Dollar Apple Slaw with Million Dollar Candied Bacon
- 1 ½ cups chopped/crumbled Million Dollar Candied Bacon,* about 6 slices
- 2 very large (about 10 oz. each) Cosmic Crisp Apples
- ¾ to 1 cup sliced green onion (green & white parts)
- 4 cups Coleslaw Mix (from 14 or 16 oz. bag)
- ¾ – 1 cup toasted chopped walnuts
- Homemade Slaw Dressing
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons smooth Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper
- Make sure Million Dollar Candied Bacon is cooked and ready to chop/crumble. (Recipe below).* Chop one apple into tiny diced pieces. Cut the other apple into matchstick pieces. In a large bowl, toss together crumbled/chopped candied bacon, apples, green onion, coleslaw mix and toasted walnuts. In a separate small bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients; you should have about ¾ cup dressing. Pour about ½ cup dressing over slaw, stir lightly to blend, and add more dressing if desired. Serve immediately. (If you’re not serving immediately, add dressing right before serving, as the dressing tends to make the bacon and walnuts start getting soft.) Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 to 4 days. Makes around 10 cups slaw (about 10 servings of 1 cup each) Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD
- Million Dollar Candied Bacon
- 1 package (24 oz.) thick cut hickory-smoked bacon, (such as Wright Brand Hickory Smoked)
- 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- ¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 ¼ teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne red pepper
- ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- Heat oven to 350⁰F. Line two 18x13x1-inch sheet pans with heavy-duty foil. Set aside. Whisk brown sugar, crushed red pepper, black pepper, cayenne pepper and ginger together in a large bowl. Add bacon, one slice at a time, and toss well to thoroughly coat both sides of bacon. Arrange bacon on sheet pans. If you have leftover sugar-spice mixture, press it into bacon slices on sheet pans. Cook 15 minutes, then flip all slices to other side. Return to oven and cook another 15 to 20 minutes, or until bacon is slightly crisp but not burned. (Watch closely, as the sugar will cause bacon to darken too much and burn if over-cooked.) When done, place pans on wire cooling racks for THREE minutes. Then remove bacon slices to parchment paper or foil to cool completely. Enjoy immediately or store leftover bacon in a tightly covered container or zippered freezer bag. Refrigerate (enjoy within a week) or freeze. Makes about 14 to 16 whole slices. Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist, Kim Galeaz, RDN LD
- Indy Now Book Club with Indianapolis Public Library
- Butler University Bulldog Beauty Contest
- Sam Tejada, How To Win In Modern Wellness
- Indy Now Pop Quiz!