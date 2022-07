INDIANAPOLIS — We’re going to be honest. This is one of our saddest Pop Quiz performances to date, so you’re probably gonna beat us no matter what. Give it a try!

We cover everything from facts about the state of Indiana to the “Dirty Dancing” movie to the 1996 Olympics.





Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more.