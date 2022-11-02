INDIANAPOLIS — Our very own Ryan Ahlwardt performed his original song “Holly” on Wednesday’s show, giving us an exclusive preview of his upcoming album.

“Songs for Your Soul, Vol. 2” will be released Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“Holly” was inspired by a bartender Ryan met in Key Largo, Florida during his senior year of college. When he asked her what it was like living in Florida in a tourist destination, she passed along this very memorable line: “It’s great until I woke up one day and I realized I was living my life in everyone else’s vacation.”

“I was like, ‘I need a pen and a napkin because that’s a song lyric,'” Ryan said.

The album, which he describes as very personal but with fun songs mixed in, will be available for sale on his website. You can also enter to win signed copies of all six of his albums, plus a t-shirt, when you sign up for special offers and updates here.