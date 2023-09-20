Posted: Sep 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM EDT Updated: Sep 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM EDT SHARE INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, September 20th Chef Kelsey Murphy‘s partnership with the Colts! BreadWorks at Broad Ripple Life Time Castle Creek ‘SIT’ Workout Beyond the Plate Nutrition and Wellness Franklin Biz Bash with Main & Madison Market Cafe Best Pumpkin Patch Farms with Indy with Kids Fall Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show Gutter Helmet Indy Now Pop Quiz! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction