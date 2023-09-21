Posted: Sep 21, 2023 / 12:18 PM EDT Updated: Sep 21, 2023 / 12:18 PM EDT SHARE INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, September 21st Monon 30 Oktoberfest Pup & The Pepper Needler’s Fresh Market Indy Parks Sanchin Ryu Karate at Broad Ripple Park Smart Money Minute with Forum Credit Union Hollywood Headlines with TMZ Harrah’s Hoosier Park Needler’s Fresh Market Lyrical Lightning! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction