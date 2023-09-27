INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now, September 27th
- Host Chat & On A Good Note: Margie’s Adventures
- Be Our Guest with AZUL Tequila and Bar Mexican Restaurant
- Help the Hunger Inc. Food Pantry celebrate their 40th anniversary event
- Indy Now Book Club with Indy Library
- Blacksheep Collective has a discount just for you
Use promo code “INDYNOW20” to get 20% off your purchase. Sale ends September 30th.
- Don’t sleep on the Emmy-Award winning series ‘Music In Transit‘ that’s filmed in Indianapolis
- Learn how you can save $500 with California Closets
- White Oak Construction is giving away FREE gutter guards; learn how you can snag the deal
- Indy Now Pop Quiz