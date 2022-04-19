Jeanine Bobenmoyer recognized that after over two years of a global pandemic, many local mothers are exhausted and looking for a way to get out of the house.

This realization is why Bobenmoyer thinks it is the perfect time for a organization like her’s: The City Moms. The City Moms is a sisterhood of local woman with children who discuss motherhood, attend retreats and bond in shared experiences.

For more information, watch the Indy Now segment above or visit the thecitymoms.org. Right now, The City Moms is offering free tickets to its annual Summit on Motherhood taking place April 22. Use code ‘INDYNOW’ when registering to redeem your free ticket.