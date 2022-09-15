



INDIANAPOLIS — Trilanda Colbert began making lifestyle changes about 20 years ago in search of healthy alternatives to taking medicine.

After leaving her corporate job in 2018, she decided it was time to share what she had learned with other people. She became a certified integrative nutrition coach and launched Kei2Health, which motivates clients to set, achieve and maintain sustainable lifestyle changes.

Colbert brought a spread of food to the show Thursday, including chicken pot pie, butternut squash soup, black bean and sweet potato chili, cookies and a salted caramel apple pie bar, to explain that it doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive to make healthy foods.







Her baked good are all vegan, although she is not completely vegan herself.

Colbert’s No. 1 priority with the business is to serve as a coach for her clients. She also sells her vegan baked goods at farmers markets and offers meal prep and catering services.

She’s offering a special deal for Indy Now viewers: Place an order of $10 or more on her website using the code ‘INDYNOW’ and you’ll get six free chocolate chip cookies.

For information, visit Kei2Health.com, call 317-362-3563 or follow the business on Facebook or Instagram at @kei2health.