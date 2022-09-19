





INDIANAPOLIS — The inaugural Oktoberfest at The Cradle at Monon 30 is a weekend of German beer and food, live music, contests and even a wiener dog parade.

The Cradle is a new outdoor community, event and entertainment space within the mixed-use Monon 30 development on Indy’s north side, where the Monon meets 30th Street.

Zach Wilks, vice president of operations at The Cradle, and Molly Krueger, vice president of events at Monon 30, stopped by Indy Now Monday to share all the details on this Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 event. They also challenged us to a little friendly competition to see who could hold a liter of beer the longest.





Monon 30 is four-phase development project to modernize and revitalize former industrial property, bridging the Meridian Kessler, Fall Creeek and downtown areas. Eventually, it will includes 1,000 residential units across a mix of income levels, multiple recreation areas and 50,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. The Cradle opened as part of phase one.

Single-day Oktoberfest tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Three-day passes are $35 in advance or $45 at the gate. Go here to buy tickets.

In addition to a German Biergarten, food and live music, the event includes a bratwurst-eating competition, a keg rolling race, a stein-hoisting contest, the running of the wiener dogs, local vendors and traditional Oktoberfest activities.

Click the link above for more information, call 317-370-2665 or keep up on Facebook at @TheCradleatMonon30 or Instagram at @Monon30_Indy.





