INDIANAPOLIS — Jenna McElroy, the Assistant Park Manager at the Eagle Creek Ornithology Center and Donna McCarty, a longtime Eagle Creek Park Volunteer, join Jillian and Ryan in the studio today along with a special guest: Freyja the falcon!

Eagle Creek Park is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and to help celebrate they’ll be hosting a free concert and event on Friday, June 10th. All day on June 10th admission will only cost $1!

To learn more about Eagle Creek’s events, visit www.parks.indy.gov.