



INDIANAPOLIS — Gallery on 16th is the third location from the owners of Gallery Pastry Shop, with some of the same favorites like the croissants they’re known for, but it’s not a carbon copy.

Gallery on 16th has a Mediterranean-inspired menu with additional pastry dishes you can’t find at the other locations. Pancake soufflés have been one of the most popular items thus far, including the lemon soufflé with chantilly cream Executive Pastry Chef Youssef Boudarine made for the show Tuesday.





Located in Indy’s old northside neighborhood at 319 E. 16th St., Suite 101, Gallery on 16th has $1 oysters on weekdays and $3 macaroons on Wednesdays. In August, every entree comes with a free glass of bubbles.

Visit the Gallery on 16th website to learn more and browse the menu, or follow the shop on Facebook or Instagram at @gallerypastry16th.