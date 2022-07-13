



INDIANAPOLIS — Pet lovers, you won’t want to miss this.

The IndyVet Pet Carnival 2022 is this Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with pet competitions, demonstrations, vendors selling pet products, rescue groups with adoptable pets, activities for kids, free hot dogs and lemonade, and much more.

Dr. James Speiser, founder of IndyVet, dropped by the show this week with with two adorable dachshunds in tow to tell us more about the event and what to expect.

Highlights include:

The famous Dachshund 500 race to kick things off in the morning

A doggy pie-eating contest

Best dressed and best trick competitions, open to all dogs

A FunZone where you can get a charicature sketch with your pet, talk to a pet psychic, get glitter tattoos and more

A performance by Elite Performance K9s











The 24th annual event is free to attend, but donations will be collected for local shelters and rescue groups, including new and unopened pet food, supplies and toys.

Visit the IndyVet Pet Carnival event page for complete details, including competition times and how to enter your pet. You can also follow IndyVet on Facebook or Instagram.

IndyVet is located on the southeast side of Indianapolis at 5425 Victory Drive.