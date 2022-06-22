





INDIANAPOLIS — We had so much fun with 4ever Smiles Photobooth, we didn’t want them to leave.

Owners Dorothy and Dell Gerve were kind enough to stick around for an hour after the show while we posed, danced around and even made ourselves a little music video.

Indy-based 4ever Smiles rents a variety of interactive photo and video booths, including 360-degree video technology, for parties and events. They do weddings, corporate events, festivals, school dances, birthdays and more.

“We bring the interactive piece. We have props. We have all the fun stuff you can use. It just brings another level to your party,” Dorothy Gerve said.

Visit the 4ever Smiles website to learn more about them, browse available packages or book them for your event. Or call them at 317-742-7290.

Mention seeing them on Indy Now to get an additional experience for your booked event at no extra charge.