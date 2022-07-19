INDIANAPOLIS — What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about a plumber: unclogging toilet or clearing a drain? They do those things, of course, but there’s more to the job.

Hope Plumbing Co-Owner Jack Hope and Service Technician Freddy Luna stopped by Indy Now Tuesday to explain three things plumbers do you might not think about: gas line work and repairs, water treatment and remodeling projects.





For gas lines, unless there’s an urgent emergency, you can call a plumber instead of calling the gas company, Hope said. The gas company is going to come out, shut off the gas supply and then tell you to call a plumber for the repair, which at that point will take longer than if you had called a plumber first.

Hope and Luna also shared details on the company’s referral program. If you recommend Hope Plumbing to another customer, you’ll get a $50 restaurant gift card to a local place like SAHM’s, Geraldine’s, Baby’s, Goose the Market, Cafe Patachou, Binkley’s or Fat Dan’s.

Visit homeplumbing.com or call 317-641-HOPE for more information about the company.