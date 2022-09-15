



INDIANAPOLIS — While Host Jillian Deam was down in Franklin checking out the BizBash event, we were lucky enough to rope in a special guest for our Indy Now Pop Quiz.

CB4 This Morning Meteorologist Krista McEnany stepped in for what would end up being a neck-and-neck showdown.

She came in humble, saying she would likely lose, but nailed quite a few of these random questions about music, TV, movies, animals, trends and more.





Catch McEnany weekdays from 5-7 a.m. and again at noon on CBS4, our sister station.

Play along with the Indy Now Pop Quiz at home to see if you can beat us. Yelling at your screen is perfectly acceptable.





