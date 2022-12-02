INDIANAPOLIS — Step back in time Monday night for a prohibition-themed cocktail party in the underground Catacombs at City Market.

Repeal Party Indy is back for 2022, and tickets are still available.

The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Indianapolis chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG).

Repeal Party features eight cocktail bars with specialty drinks created by bartenders around the city, a brass band, food and wine. Guests are invited to dress in prohibition-era outfits.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 7 p.m. for general admission.

The Catacombs are what remains of an 1886 building called Tomlinson Hall, which burned down in 1958. The space has a unique design, featuring Roman-style brick arches.

Interested in attending? Go here for more information or to buy tickets.