INDIANAPOLIS — Five popular restaurants or bars in Central Indiana have announced plans to expand or open additional locations.

Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, stopped by Tuesday with all the details, including what changes to expect and where new locations will pop up.

Gallery Pastry Shop has announced it will be taking over the former Next Door American Eatery location at 46th Street and College Ave. in South Broad Ripple but will be keeping its spaces at 54th and the Monon.

Next Door rebranded in February, changing its name to ND streetBar and reworking the menu, but it closed permanently in June.

Popular Mexican restaurant Luciana’s will be opening its sixth location next year at 96th and Meridian, taking the former Paradise Bakery and Newk’s Eatery spots.

Iconic Broad Ripple bar the Alley Cat has opened its expanded front room, taking over the space formerly occupied by the Egyptian Cafe & Hookah Bar, which moved down the street earlier this year.

Lori Davis, co-owner of the Alley Cat, told Indianapolis Business Journal the additional space will allow for expanded food operations to become “maybe more of a restaurant than a bar.” The expansion includes a larger kitchen and the business now occupies the entire building at 6267 Carrollton Ave.

The Alley Cat, which opened in 1975, has long been regarded as one of Indy’s favorite dive bars.

Garden Table’s Broad Ripple location at 908 East Westfield Blvd.

Brunch spot Garden Table will be opening a location in Carmel, on the Monon right across from Sun King. Garden Table has locations in Broad Ripple and on Mass Ave.

Café Patachou, the popular breakfast and lunch café that was named one of the “Top Ten Places for Breakfast in the Country” by Bon Appetit Magazine, is opening three more locations — in the Fishers Nickel Plate District on 116th Street, in Zionsville at 95 East Pine St. and in downtown Indy’s Stutz building.

There are currently five locations — three in Indy and two in Carmel.

Also, parent company Patachou Inc. has changed its corporate name to Won’t Stop Hospitality, which owns and operates all the café locations, as well as sister restaurants Napolese Pizzeria, Public Greens, Petite Chou Bistro, Apocalypse Burger and Bar One Fourteen.

Ketzenberger filled us in on one closing, too. Fountain Square craft cocktail bar Thunderbird, 1127 Shelby St., shut its doors the weekend before Thanksgiving. The bar had previously announced plans to close but not until after New Year’s Eve.