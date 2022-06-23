



INDIANAPOLIS — Modita restaurant won best appetizer at Zoobilation this year, and when you taste one of the potstickers it’s not hard to understand why.

Executive Chef Arianne Holsapple stopped by Thursday to give us tips on making potstickers at home (but she didn’t give away ALL her secrets, of course).

Our potstickers didn’t turn out quite like hers, so we’re probably just going to dine out until we improve.







Modita is an Asian-inspired restaurant in the Bottleworks Hotel & District on Mass Ave in Indy. It is part of the well-known Cunningham Restaurant Group, which owns Boulder Creek, Bru Burger Bar, Livery, Stone Creek and many others throught Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Holsapple said the restaurant made 2,000 potstickers by hand to prepare for Zoobilation, and even then they ran out in 3.5 hours.