INDIANAPOLIS — On the menu this week: hemp-infused desserts, British fare and the return of a popular cafe for farm-to-fork brunch and lunch.

Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads was back Monday to update us on the latest in Greater Indy’s food scene, including these new or coming-soon spots.

Hazeables, a bakery specializing in hemp-infused desserts, pastries and cakes, is opening in Irvington just off Washington Street in the former Bittersweet bakery location. To start, the bakery will only be open on weekends.

In downtown Indy, there’s a newish coffee shop called Red Door Cafe at The Cyrus Place event center and banquet hall. The coffee shop is right on the corner of East and New York streets. Try the chai, Ketzenberger suggests.

Two years after closing the big red barn, Westfield’s Rail has reopened in a new location, 3400 Nancy St. The popular brunch and lunch spot, specializing in farm-to-fork food, has a full-service bar and a counter-service dining room, as well as a grab-and-go market. Parking is plentiful at the new location. Don’t miss the hame and brie sandwich, Ketzenberger said.

In Fishers, a new British-themed restaurant and tea room is coming to 11210 Fall Creek Road. No word yet on the exact opening date, but we’ll keep you posted.

Ketzenberger reminded us that winter farmers markets begin opening this weekend, including the Indy Winter Farmers’ Market at the AMP, an artisan marketplace and food hall in the 16 Tech Innovation District, 1220 Waterway Blvd.

She also noted that restaurants on Broad Ripple Avenue between Guilford Avenue and Westfield Boulevard are open, despite all the street construction, and would appreciate continued business.