INDIANAPOLIS — This week, resident foodie Jolene Ketzenberger has news on a Geist-area favorite that’s closing its doors, plus new spots in the Beech Grove area and West Carmel.

St. Yared Ethiopian Cuisine, 11210 Fall Creek Road in Fishers, is closing at the end of May, so there’s still time to get there if it’s one of your favorites.

Happy Days Family Pancake House is opening in the former Edward’s Drive-In location at 2126 South Sherman Drive. Edwards, an iconic 50s-style diner famous for its jumbo tenderloin, closed in January after 64 years in business but still operates a food truck.

A fourth location of Java House (with a drive-thru) is opening in West Carmel along Michigan Road. The coffee house, known for its cold brew on tap, is also in Clay Terrace in North Carmel, Midtown Carmel and Broad Ripple.

Ketzenberger offered her congratulations to “MasterChef: Legends” winner Kelsey Murphy, who announced last week she’s opening a restaurant called Inspo in the Fishers Test Kitchen.

“As a co-founder of Fishers Test Kitchen, I’m very excited that she’s going to be opening in there,” Ketzenberger said. “I think she’s going to do very well.”

And in honor of Pi Day (3-14) she gave a shoutout to Pots & Pans Pie Co., 4915 North College Ave. in Indy, which is currently offering a menu item called the Frankenpie: all six of the sweet pie varieties offered in March put together to make one pie.