INDINAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads always has the latest on the food scene in Central Indiana.

She stopped by Monday with updates on one closure, several expansions and a new spot that had lines out the building and down the street on opening day.

Wyliepalooza ice cream shop has closed its SoBro location at 54th and the Monon, and we hear that Lick Ice Cream will be taking over the little blue building. Wyliepalooza remains open in Irvington and will be moving after the Halloween fest to 7 Johnson Ave. alongside the popular LVL UP gaming lounge.

Longtime dive bar the Alley Cat Lounge on Carrollton Avenue in Broad Ripple will be expanding into the space next door formerly occupied by the Egyptian Cafe & Hookah Bar. The bar’s front room will significantly expand its space and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

In Carmel, vegan bakery chain Cinnaholic has opened on Range Line Road in Carmel. The line was out the door and around the building on opening day.





Award-winning cheese maker Tulip Tree Creamery will be opening its own cheese shop Oct. 4 at its production facility at 6330 Corporate Drive on Indy’s northwest side. Ketzenberger recently spotted Tulip Tree cheeses as far away as Portland, Oregon while she was traveling.





And finally, Big Woods will be opening at the Fashion Mall, with the grand opening planned for Saturday, Oct. 8. Ketzenberger says be sure to tried the pulled pork nachos.