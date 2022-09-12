INDIANAPOLIS — If it’s Monday, that means we’re updating you on what’s new on the local restaurant scene.

Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads returned to share the latest Central Indiana restaurant openings and closings, including new spots in Noblesville, Zionsville, The Fashion Mall and downtown.





But first, one closing: Bee Coffee Roasters will be closing its Lafayette Road retail location after 16 years. Sunday, Sept. 18 will be the last day to stop in, although they will continue roasting coffee and selling it wholesale and online. Look for another local coffee shop to take over the space.

Bier Brewery, which has two locations in Indy and Carmel, has announced a 6,000-square-foot taproom to open next year in Noblesville that will include a playground and dog park.



Aspasia Coffee and Bake Shop will be opening soon in Zionsville with a completely gluten-free menu of baked goods and drinks, including beer and wine.

Sweetgreen opens Tuesday, Sept. 13, in The Fashion Mall at Keystone. The eatery focuses on healthy food sources from local and organic ingredients.





Cha-Cho’s Latin Kitchen has opened inside the Circle City Eats building on Pennsylvania Street downtown. Just Eat It bakery will open soon in the building, which also houses several other restaurants that focus on carry-out and delivery.