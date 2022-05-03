INDIANAPOLIS — We’ve got even more hot chicken coming to Indianapolis, plus burgers, coffee and slushy cocktails, gourmet sandwiches and more.

Our favorite foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, has the scoop in this week’s Around the Table.

Flamin’ Chicken & Shakes will be opening on West 38th Street from the same folks who have the popular California Burger locations.

Empire Street Bar & Grille has opened on South West Street near Lucas Oil Stadium in the former Basey’s location with pub fare and smash burgers.

Best Friends Coffee & Bagels in Brownsburg is expanding and will be opening Best Friends Coffee & Spirits in downtown Indy as part of the new Back 9 Golf & Entertainment complex opening just southwest of Lucas Oil Stadium. Best Friends will feature cocktails, wine slushies and their full menu of coffee drinks.

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe celebrated its grand opening Monday in Noblesville at 146th Street and State Road 37. The menu features toasted sandwiches, pizzas, salads and soups.

Jailbird, located on Shelby Street near the University of Indianapolis campus, has announced that it will be closing June 18.

And finally, farmers market season has officially arrived.

The Original Farmers’ Market at Indianapolis City Market opens Wednesday, May 4 back at its original location, 222 E. Market St. between Alabama and Delaware streets. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Broad Ripple Farmers Market, which will be back at Second Presbyterian Church on Meridian Street, opens Saturday for the summer.