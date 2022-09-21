



INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re a fan of Indian, Pakistani or Middle Eastern food, Mike Gillis, aka Mike G, says you have to check out Chapati.

Gillis, a food and lifestyle influencer, brought Chapati CEO Maisum Farid to talk about the homestyle cooking based on his mom’s recipes, which have been passed down from generation to generation. They serve slow-cooked dishes that have marinated for 24 hours, as well as fusion dishes and street food.







The original location on Indy’s west side at 4930 Lafayette Road has been open since 2001. That location is also the home of Shani’s Secret Chicken, which serves handmade, Halal fried chicken coated in a buttermilk batter. Dine-in, takeout and delivery are available.

They recently opened a second location called Chapati Beta in The Garage Food Hall at Bottleworks District, located on the north side of downtown at 906 Carrollton Ave.

Learn more about the restaurant or browse the menu at eatchapati.com, shanissecretchicken.com and chapatibeta.com. Follow them on social at @eatchapati, @shanissecretchicken or @chapatibeta.







