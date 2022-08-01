The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years

Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads

INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend.

The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years. But note that the Broad Ripple and Westfield Union Jacks are independently owned and remain open. And you can still get to the Broad Ripple location, despite all the construction on Broad Ripple Avenue.



ClusterTruck Fishers location (left) and front entrance of Ellison Brewing in downtown Indy

The Fishers ClusterTruck location has closed inside the Kroger on 116th Street. But the downtown Indy and Broad Ripple locations remain open.

Ellison Brewing, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, has closed in downtown Indianapolis, citing fewer downtown visitors.





The Fountain Room recently opened on Mass Ave in Indy

As for openings, the Fountain Room has opened on Mass Ave in the Bottleworks area. The supper club-style restaurant is from the Clancy’s and Grindstone restaurant group.





Grump’s Slice Stop, from the folks at Futuro Pizza, has opened in the Refinery 46 building near 46th and Keystone.





Queen Eggroll will be opening on Main Street in Brownsburg with Filipino specialties like lumpia, but also with creative egg rolls like Buffalo chicken and Philly cheesesteaks varieties, as well as peach cobbler and apple pie.





And don’t miss the Indy Chicken and Beer Fest this coming Saturday on Monument Circle. VIP and general admission tickets are still available on Eventbrite.