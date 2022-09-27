INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Christy, founder of Indy Roof Company, and Adam Kaminski, chief operating officer, joined us today to share what storm damage looks like and the impact it has on your property.

More than 1 million homes have been hit by hail alone over the last two years, and only a very small portion of those homes have had their roofs inspected and replaced since then.

Most storm, hail and wind damage is not something you can see from the ground. As you can see in the video, your shingles may have been impacted and you may not even know it.

Indy Roof Company offers no-obligation inspections and also provides the property owners with a full photo report for their records. This allows the property owner to see the result of the inspection for themselves and talk with Indy Roof Company about what, if anything, needs to be done.

Indy Roof Company jokes that it is the Uber of roofing, as you can go directly to their website and schedule an exact day and time for them come by and provide a full report. They say only difference is their inspection services are completely free of cost.

To learn more about Indy Roof Company visit indyroofcompany.com or to schedule an inspection for yourself, visit indyroofcompany.com/schedule-now/.