



INDIANAPOLIS — With a name like Honest Abe, it’s hard to be anything else.

Chris DeRose from Honest Abe Roofing, a company that started in Terre Haute but now has locations all the way down to Miami, talks about their business philosophy, a lifetime guarantee for roofs, and a deal right now that gets you free gutters and gutter guards with a new roof.

DeRose said the company will fix any future problem you have with a roof they install. They’ll even come out to clean debris off the roof so you don’t have to get up on the ladder.





However, the company is never going to sell you a roof you don’t need, he said. If they come out and all that’s required is a patch or small repair, that’s all they’re going to do.

To learn more about the company, the lifetime guarantee and financing options, visit honestaberoofing.com or call 844-4-ABENOW.