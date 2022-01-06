Indy RV Expo showing off area’s most renowned RV dealers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy RV Expo is taking place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, giving people a chance to see the latest from the industry.

The 2022 Indy RV Expo takes place January 8-16 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. During the event, people can get special show rates, on-the-spot financing and factory incentives.

Hundreds of new model motor homes, fifth wheels, tent campers, travel trailers and toy haulers from 60 of the tip name brand manufacturers will be on display.

Admission is $10 for people 17 and older, $9 for seniors over 60. Children 16 and younger get in free with an adult admission.

For more details, visit IndyRVExpo.com.