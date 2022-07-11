



INDIANAPOLIS — We hope it never happens, but if you’re in a situation where you need to defend yourself, would you be prepared?

Central Indiana Police Foundation Instructor Bud Lich showed Indy Now Host Jillian Deam two basic self-defense moves that could help you escape a dangerous situation.

The key is to practice these moves over and over again until they become second nature, Lich said. You won’t need to think about it if you’re attacked because you will automatically react.





Lich was joined by Carolyn Goldenetz of Damsel in Defense, who showed us two safety products that share your GPS location with five contacts when activated in an emergency.

The first is pepper spray that automatically notifies your contacts and shares your location when it’s used, and the second is a keychain device that offers both a 120-decibal alarm and a silent alarm.