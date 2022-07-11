





INDIANAPOLIS — The process doesn’t have to be overwhelming, but there’s some homework to do when you’re considering a move to a senior or retirement community.

Laura Roman, marketing director of Westminster Village North in Indy, has these tips, whether the search is for yourself or a family member.

Get a feel for the vibe: Spend time at the community walking around and talking to people to get a good feel for what life would be like. Chat with the residents and ask them questions.

Think about the future: Even if the housing meets your needs now, think five or 10 years out to what you might need then. Does the community offer the ability to transition to a more assisted type of living?

Research the company: How long has the community been around? Have there been any major changes like new management that could raise red flags?

