INDIANAPOLIS — Singer-songwriter Katherine Nagy performed her original song “Gypsy Lady” live on Indy Now Tuesday morning.

The song is from her debut EP in 2017, and she’s currently celebrating the five-year anniversary of that release.

Nagy, who was raised in Ireland, said her songs often have Celtic influence — fitting for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day festivities around central Indiana. Her music also has folk influences.

Nagy, who lives in Indianapolis, is performing this Sunday, March 6 at the Jazz Kitchen in Broad Ripple. Doors open at 4 p.m., and tickets are $20-$30.