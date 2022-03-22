INDIANAPOLIS — Singer-songwriter Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin returned to the Indy Now stage to perform with her daughter and talk about the return of her summer music camp.

McLaughlin Music & Arts Camp is a weeklong music exploration program for kids finishing kindergarten through eighth grade.

After a hiatus due to COVID, the camp is back this year June 6-10 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in McLaughlin’s home.

Early-bird enrollment is $120, and each additional sibling is $100. Instruments are provided but students are also welcome to bring their own.

Visit McLaughlin’s website for more information about the camp or to enroll.